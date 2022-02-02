Cathedral’s Christian Wright finds home at Mississippi College

NATCHEZ — Cathedral wide receiver Christian Wright signed with Mississippi College Wednesday afternoon. Wright, a Vidalia resident, faced challenges getting offers from Mississippi Community Colleges due to him being a Louisiana resident.

Not losing faith, Wright called an audible and found a home at Mississippi College. At MC, he will be running a lot of hitches and trying to make things happen with his speed and agility. It is a similar role to what he had for the Green Wave.

“It’s always been a dream of mine. I thank God every day for letting this happen,” Wright said. “I just put my trust in God. I had trust in my abilities, and I knew I would find another school that would be good to me.”

Wright plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources. He would like to become a college recruiter and own his own business.