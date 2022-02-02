Cathedral’s Christian Wright finds home at Mississippi College

Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Christian Wright signed to continue his football career at Mississippi College Wednesday afternoon. From left, Tabatha Wright, Christian Wright, Shashonda Graves and ML Good Jr. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Cathedral wide receiver Christian Wright signed with Mississippi College Wednesday afternoon. Wright, a Vidalia resident, faced challenges getting offers from Mississippi Community Colleges due to him being a Louisiana resident.

Not losing faith, Wright called an audible and found a home at Mississippi College. At MC, he will be running a lot of hitches and trying to make things happen with his speed and agility. It is a similar role to what he had for the Green Wave.

“It’s always been a dream of mine. I thank God every day for letting this happen,” Wright said. “I just put my trust in God. I had trust in my abilities, and I knew I would find another school that would be good to me.”

Wright plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources. He would like to become a college recruiter and own his own business.

More Sports

Collins happy with Bears’ 2022 National Signing Day Class

Co-Lin signs 31 in 2022 signing class

LDWF detects a suspect CWD case in a Tensas Parish adult buck, awaits confirmation

United States Fish and Wildlife Service reopens comment period on proposed 4(d) rule for the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What types of crimes most concern you in Natchez/Adams County?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...