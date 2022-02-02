Court Case Conclusions: February 2, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 21-27:

Charley Lee Rice charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charley Lee Rice charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance: cocaine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Landon Paul Thompson charged with felony DUI. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 21-27:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 26:

Alexus Mason, 23, pleaded guilty to telephone harassment. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. No contact with plaintiff. Fine set at $748.75.

Joshua Webb, 33, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jaheim Rashawn Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: discharge firearm in city. Sentenced to 15 days with 13 days suspended. Must serve 48 hours in jail time – forfeit weapon. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Quiero Paqueno Johnson, 34, charged with stalking. Case dismissed.

Jontorick Keeshan Terrell, 36, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Belk. Fine set at $748.75.

Ronnie Lee Thompson, 31, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: discharge firearm in city. Sentenced to 15 days with 13 days suspended. Must serve 48 hours in jail – forfeit weapons. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Brian Keith Butler, 45, charged with controlled substance: possession. Case dismissed.

Brian Keith Butler, 45, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run. Fine set at $577.00.

Adolph Glasper, 52, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Adolph Glasper, 52, charged with controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Case remanded to files.

Gerald Evans Ross Sr., 73, found not guilty of DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor.