Fallin students snag awards in district Technology Student Association competition

NATCHEZ—Fallin Career and Technology Center students took home numerous awards from a Technology Student Association district competition.

TSA is a career and technical student organization dedicated to students enrolled in technology education. Four of Fallin’s students, Antwaine Liddell, William Johnson, Ernest “Tony” Fields IV, Tyreon Meredith placed well at the competition, which took place in Vicksburg on Jan. 13.

By scripting, shooting and editing a video about a day in the life of a student, they took first-place in digital video production as well as second-place in music production and debating technological issues and third-place in essays on technology and planned presentation.

These students are now preparing for the state competition, which is scheduled to take place in March in Jackson.