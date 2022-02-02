Fallin students snag awards in district Technology Student Association competition

Published 10:24 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

Pictured from left to right: Laveria Green - Sponsor, Antwaine Liddell, William Johnson, Ernest "Tony" Fields IV, Tyreon Meredith, and Richard Bellar – Sponsor. Not pictured is G. Mark LaFrancis, who assists with student instruction as a teaching artist in partnership with the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education and the Natchez Adams School District. (Submitted photo)

NATCHEZ—Fallin Career and Technology Center students took home numerous awards from a Technology Student Association district competition.

TSA is a career and technical student organization dedicated to students enrolled in technology education. Four of Fallin’s students, Antwaine Liddell, William Johnson, Ernest “Tony” Fields IV, Tyreon Meredith placed well at the competition, which took place in Vicksburg on Jan. 13.

By scripting, shooting and editing a video about a day in the life of a student, they took first-place in digital video production as well as second-place in music production and debating technological issues and third-place in essays on technology and planned presentation.

These students are now preparing for the state competition, which is scheduled to take place in March in Jackson.

