Jonesville man arrested for 100 counts child porn

JONESVILLE — Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant for the arrest of a Jonesville man for 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s departments of Concordia Parish and Adams County and Jonesville Police Department assisted with the arrest of Marcus Nichols, of Jonesville, according to a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On January 7, 2022, the CPSO Cybercrime Unit began a joint investigation with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office after receiving information about a subject, later identified as Nichols, downloading child pornography his residence in Jonesville.

During the investigation, it was found that “numerous sexually explicit photos and videos” had been downloaded, the release states.

Based on the evidence, a search warrant was obtained and executed Monday with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit and Jonesville Police Department.

During a search of the residence, additional evidence was retrieved from numerous electronic devices and computer hard drives, totaling more than 100 incidences of pornography involving juveniles.

Nichols has been booked in to the Catahoula Parish Jail and charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice.