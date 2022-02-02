Wolves lead wire-to-wire, beat Warriors in third conference win

DECATUR – The Co-Lin Men’s Basketball team took to the road to face off against East Central in conference action on Monday, January 31. The Wolves led wire-to-wire and beat the Warriors, 74-66, to earn their third conference win of the season.

The opening minutes of the first half saw the Wolves jump out to an early lead as they held a 7-4 advantage with just under 16 minutes left in the half. The Wolves then used a 15-9 scoring run to increase their lead to 22-13 with around six minutes of play remaining in the first half. The Wolves closed out the first half with a 13-8 scoring run to carry a 35-21 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.

The Wolves dominated the opening minutes of the second half using a 12-9 scoring run to increase their lead to 47-30 with 13 and a half minutes of play left. The Wolves then used a 16-11 scoring run to grow their lead to the largest of the night at 22 points with the score sitting at 63-41 with just under eight minutes remaining in the game. The Warriors then began cutting into the Wolves lead and despite being outscored 25-11 down the closing stretch, the Wolves were able to seal the 74-66 win late in the half and earn the hard-fought victory.

A pair of double-double efforts led the way for the Wolves as sophomore guard Lerenzo Fort III (Jackson) and sophomore forward Kareeme Davis (Trenton, N.J.) had superb performances for their team. Trey Fort had a double-double of 22 points (tied for scoring lead) and 13 rebounds which was also a shared game high in the category as Davis had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds. Fort also added two assists and one steal while Davis had one assist. Sophomore guard Jemario Hersey (Brookhaven) also hit double-digit scoring as he posted 11 points with eight rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Sophomore guard Jordan Marshall (Raymond) added nine points with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal, while sophomore guard Cameron Butler (Vicksburg) had six points with six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Freshman guard Constantine Morant (Hancock) had five points, sophomore guard Kedarius Stampley (Fayette) had four points, and sophomore center Cole Chapman (White Bear Lake, Minn.) had two points to round out the scoring for the Wolves.

Co-Lin improves to 6-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play. The Wolves return to conference action hosting Hinds on Thursday, February 3. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., at Mullen Gym.