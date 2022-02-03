Antonio Lamond Foster

Dec. 3, 1986 – Jan. 13, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Antonio Lamond “Gizmo” Foster, 35, of Ferriday, LA, who passed away on Jan. 13, 2022, will be held on Feb. 5, 2022, at Rufus Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA, with Rev. Dr. Michael Reed officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Antonio was born on Dec. 3, 1986, in Ferriday, LA, to Angela Foster and Dwayne Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jennie and Eugene Brown; aunts, Wanda Foster and Deborah Bates and nephew, MurDray Carr.

Antonio leaves to cherish his memories his parents; children, Antonio Foster Jr. and Lydia McGruder; grandmother, Willie Ruth Marshall; sisters, Terrilyn Foster, Darlene (Shaun) Williams, Cherlyn England, Dana England, and Jasmine Litt; brothers, Larry Foster, Teron Foster, Dwayne Mitchell, Jr. and Terrell Mitchell.