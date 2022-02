Co-Lin signs 31 in 2022 signing class

WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College head football coach Glenn Davis has announced the signing of 31 players in the 2022 class.

“I’m extremely proud of how hard our coaching staff worked to get these quality players,” said Davis. “We appreciate these young men for believing how great their Co-Lin experience can be. We were able to meet our position needs on both sides of the ball along with our needs in the kicking game. We have a few slots left that we hope to fill soon.”

Signees include

Dedrian Alexander-Bradley | Jefferson Davis County | Defensive Back

Reggie Bonds, Jr. | McComb High School | Linebacker

Christopher Burnett | Yazoo County High School | Defensive Back

Corey Case | Brookhaven Academy | Kicker

Ta’Javious Cotton | South Panola High School | Defensive Lineman

Elijah Cupit | Bogue Chitto High School | Long Snapper

Johnnie Daniels | Crystal Springs High School | Running Back

Quavarrious Davis | Jim Hill High School | Defensive Back

Cade Dedeaux | Sumrall High School | Wide Receiver

Jamaal Dinkins | Magee High School | Defensive Lineman

Joshua Ealy | Morton High School | Offensive Lineman

Amery Edwards | Tioga High School (LA) | Defensive Lineman

Tyler Fortenberry | Brookhaven Academy | Quarterback

Quentis Griffin | Wilkinson County High School | Offensive Lineman

Tyron Henderson | Newton County High School | Wide Receiver

Christian Howell | Tri-County Academy | Offensive Lineman

Carlos Martin | Laurel High School | Wide Receiver

Mekhi Mayweather | Hartfield Academy | Defensive Back

Keshawn McCoy | Lithonia High School (GA) | Defensive Lineman

Collin McGowan | Wesson High School | Linebacker

Jamarquez Melton | West Point High School | Wide Receiver

De’Marion Tradez Robinson | Vicksburg High School | Linebacker

Davion Roby | Kosciusko High School | Defensive Back

Dre Ross | Brookhaven High School | Wide Receiver

Zavion Shaw | Terry High School | Linebacker

Elijah Short, IV | Columbus High School | Defensive Back

Jameyian Spencer | Magee High School | Linebacker

Jackson Taylor | West Lincoln High School | Offensive Lineman

Brandon Wallace | North Panola High School | Offensive Lineman

Kenontay Wells | Forest Hill High School | Defensive Lineman

Dajuan Woods | Choctaw County High School | Defensive Back