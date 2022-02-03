Crime reports: February 4, 2022
Published 5:14 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Wednesday
Natasha Robinson, 31, 1528 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.
Arrests — Tuesday
Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 42, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile or profane language in public. No bond set.
Jermonique Quinta Stampley, 34, 19 South Sunflower Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Pearl Street.
Burglary on Old Washington Road.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.
False alarm on Camellia Drive.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Loud noise/music on U.S. 61 North.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Monday
Open door on High Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Harassment on North Shields Lane.
Theft on Elm Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Dog problem on Cottage Farm Road.
Theft on Holly Drive.
Burglary on Auburn Avenue.
Dog problem on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on Weir Court.
Road hazard on Saint Mary Street.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Montebello Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Tuante Latray Dobbins-Thomas, 24, 376 Cranfield Road, Roxie, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.
George Thompson, 56, 9 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held on $100.00 bond.
Arrests — Tuesday
Fredrick Hunt III, 22, 14723 TC Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX, on charges of driving under the influence, possession of a stolen firearm, reckless driving, failure to yield to right-of-way, and felony possession of marijuana. Held on $2,000 bond.
Johnathan Ivory, 27, 116 Shadyside Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Steven Dale Vanwinkle, 41, 28 Angie Lane, Natchez, on charge of felony malicious mischief. Held on $20,000 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Lost/stolen tag on State Street.
911 Hangup on Morgantown Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Accident on Hammer Drive.
Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Intelligence report on Sandpiper Road.
Unauthorized use on Edgewood Road.
Reports — Monday
Intelligence report on Old Metal Road.
Domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.
Civil matter on Tasha Drive.
Loud noise/music at Riverbreeze Apartments.
Traffic stop at Flyover.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Joshua Nathaniel Green, 38, 208 Magoon Road, Monterey, on charges of 2nd degree domestic abuse battery.
Charles Meche, 41, 145 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to a fine of $360 for disturbing the peace.
Miya Linetie Biggins, 25, 422 Edgedale Road, Dallas, court sentenced to a $100 fine for possession of marijuana.
Rayshon Hawkins, 34, 165 Harbor Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 6 months suspension, credit for eight days time served, 15 days default, $360 court cost and fine for misdemeanor aggravated assault.
Charles E. Dye II, 39, 1738 Haphazard Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served of three days for disturbing the peace.
Kenneth Woods, 47, 905 Foster Street, Jonesville, court sentenced to 10 days default and a $245 fine for no driver’s license on person.
Bryan N. Washington, 21, 607 3rd Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to two years documented suspension, $1,000 fine and $452 court cost for illegal use of a weapon.
Arrests — Tuesday
Kerstin Williams, 43, 6 Doton Road, Vidalia, on changes of aggravated assault.
Ingram Poole, 44, 157 Ron Road, Ferriday, charges of entry and remaining after being forbidden.
Marissa C. Jackson, 19, 201 Virginia Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of accessory to 2nd degree murder.
Arrests — Monday
Adam Thompson, 36, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan Tennessee, 19, 302 Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institute on two counts, distribution of schedule I on two counts.
Marcus Davis, 31, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband in a penal institution, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Jermaine Washington, 31, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute.
Jonothan Rollins, 31, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of introduction of contraband in a penal institution, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule III with intent to distribute.
Theotis Cummings, 36, 585 Black Bayou Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests — Thursday, January 27,
Andrew K. Bawls, 23, 1973 Louisiana 65, Clayton, on charge of simple battery.
Damion N. White, 45, 332 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, on charge of simple battery.
David Humphrey, 24, 106 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, on charge of simple battery.
Reports — Wednesday
Loose horses on Poole Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Theft on US84
Medical call on Louisiana 131
Disturbance on Georgia Avenue
Unwanted person on US84
Unwanted person on John R Junkin Drive
Disturbance on Eagle Road
Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road
Unwanted person on Ron Road
Medical call on Shady Acres Circle
Miscellaneous call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Watson Alley
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Gore Road
Welfare check on Woodland Avenue
Disturbance on 5th Street
Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Green Acres Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Lynn Haven Drive
Fire on Levens Addition Road
Fire on Georgia Avenue
Reports — Tuesday
Fire on EE Wallace Boulevard
Disturbance on 5th Street
Fire on Virginia Avenue
Disturbance on Loomis Lane
Medical call on Peach Street
Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle
Medical call on Airport Road
Medical call on Vidalia Drive
Unwanted person on Carter Street
Suspicious person on Carter Street
Fire on Poole Road
Cruelty to animals on Tin Can Alley
Attempted break in on Margaret Circle
Fire on Concordia Park Drive
Auto accident on Kyle Road
Disturbance at Chevron Store
Suspicious person on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane
Welfare check on Willie Luss Road
Disturbance on Black Bayou Road
Fire on Morris Lee Lane
Miscellaneous call on US84
Disturbance on Louisiana 15