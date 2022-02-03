Esther Aulene Stutzman Flaccomio

Sept. 16, 1940 – Feb. 1, 2022

WOODVILLE – Esther Aulene Stutzman “Nana” Flaccomio, 81, of Woodville, MS, died Feb. 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by her three loving daughters. She was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Woodville to the late Herbert Lee Stutzman and Ozenne Cage Stutzman. She grew up in Fort Adams and Lessley community.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Aulene graduated from Woodville High School in 1958, and Alcorn State University Nursing School in 1980. She worked at Field Memorial Community Hospital in Centreville, MS, until 2001.

She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Flaccomio, Jr. on Sept. 2, 1962. She devoted her life to her children after being widowed at a young age. A devout catholic, she was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Her joys in life were her three daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors: Marilyn Julie Flaccomio Fletcher and Mac, Emily Claire Flaccomio Presley and LJ, all of Woodville and Mary Allison Flaccomio Melancon and Doug of Baton Rouge, LA.; Five grandchildren, Meredith Aulene Fletcher Talbot and Jordan, Bethany Marie Fletcher, Natalie McEvers Fletcher, Andrew Boyd Melancon and Mary Claire Melancon. Three great grandchildren, John Barrett Talbot, Eleanor Marie Talbot, Fletcher James Talbot; two sisters, Frances Fairchild and William, Judy Phillips and Charlie and one brother, Herbert Lee Stutzman, Jr. and Hilda.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Richard Flaccomio, III; a daughter, Baby Girl Flaccomio and a brother, Nolan Stutzman.

Pallbearers will be Mac Fletcher, LJ Presley, Doug Melancon, Andrew Melancon, Jordan Talbot, and Richard Flaccomio IV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to P.O. Box 668 Woodville, MS 39669 or your favorite charity.