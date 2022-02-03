Gillard Lake open this weekend for Youth Waterfowl Hunt

Published 5:35 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

SIBLEY — St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge’s Gillard Lake opens this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) for Mississippi’s Youth Waterfowl Hunt.
Only youth may hunt, and only one adult, 21-years and older, may accompany each youth. Hunters can only hunt waterfowl in the Gillard Lake areas south of the ring levee at the Sibley Unit.

Currently, the Butler Lake unit remains closed due to high water levels from the Mississippi River.

