Jan. 26, 1957 – Jan. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Helen Jean Lee of Natchez, MS, 65, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, MS will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at New Hope “The Vision Center” Baptist Church in Natchez, MS at 2 p.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS from 3 until 5 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 from 1 p.m. until service time at New Hope “The Vision Center” Baptist Church.

Helen was born on Jan. 26,1957, in Adams County, MS, to Robert Lee and Annie Boone Lee.

Helen was baptized at an early age; she loved the Lord. She was educated in Adams County public school system. She loved doing things for other people, no one was a stranger she welcomed you with open arms, reading her bible and doing God’s work. Helen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends, she was a homemaker she enjoyed being at home cooking, cleaning and dancing and being herself, Helen “Jean” Lee.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Annie Boone Lee; lifelong friend, Clyde Owens; one sister, Vernestine Lee; five brothers, Lester Lee, Robert Lee, Ronald Lee, Donald Lee, and Bobby Lee.

Helen leaves to cherish her memories, nine devoted children; three sons, Dexter Terrell Owens, Calvin Terrell Owens and Keithshawn Tyrell Owens; six daughters, Tracey Lee Owens-Lowe, Stacey Re’nee Owens, Brandy Lee Owens, Jennifer Lee Owens, Nikki Monique Owens and Courtney Danielle Owens all of Natchez, MS; eight beloved grandchildren; three daughters of another mother, Katrina Davis, Najwa Bass, and Nicole Kaho all of Natchez, MS.

Pallbearers will be Michael Chatman, Christopher Woods, Carl Knight, Charles Donaldson, Spencer Wilson and Timothy Chatman.