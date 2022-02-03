Nov. 22, 1963 – Jan. 31, 2022

ROXIE — Funeral Services for Leonia Rogers Webster of Roxie, MS, 58, who passed away on Jan. 31, 2022, at her residence in Roxie, MS will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Springhill Baptist Church in Roxie, MS at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frank Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Lighthouse Center located at 19 Franklin Street in Meadville, MS from 6 until 8 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time at Springhill Baptist Church.

Leonia was born on Nov. 22, 1963, in Roxie, MS, to Sugar Hugh Rogers and Jessie Graves Rogers.

Leonia is preceded in death by her parents; one son; one sister; three brothers.

Leonia leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, David Webster; two daughters, Jessica Webster and Paige Webster; three sisters; two brothers; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

