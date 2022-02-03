March 8, 1927 – Jan. 30, 2022

HAMBURG — Funeral Services for Marie Lewis Dunlap of Roxie, MS, 94, who passed away on January 30, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez, MS will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hamburg, MS at 1 p.m. with Rev. Carl Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2022, at the Lighthouse Center located at 19 Franklin Street in Meadville, MS from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; where masks are required and we practice social distancing and on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 from 12 p.m. until service time at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Mrs. Marie was born on March 8, 1927 in Hamburg, MS, to John Lewis and Maggie Dunbar Lewis. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Maggie Lewis; her oldest son, Charles Earl Lewis; thirteen siblings, Tiny Upton, Alvin Gayden, Olivia Calhoun, Nathaniel Harris, C.O. Jones, Ruby Carter, Quitman Brothers, Ashmore Winfield, David Lewis, J.C. Lewis, Irdell Mayberry, Adell Ditimus and C.W. Lewis.

She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Lewis of Hamburg, MS and Helen Hunter of Stampley, MS; five sons, James Lewis and wife Pamela; Melvin Lewis; Anthony Lewis all of Hamburg, MS, Joseph West and wife Ethel Mae of New Orleans, LA and Fred Lewis of Natchez, MS,; one sister-In-law, Dorothy Lewis of Saginaw, MI; one brother-In-law; Johnny Lee Mayberry of Natchez, MS; twelve grandchildren; four great-Grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.