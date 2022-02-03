Wayne King McMorris, Sr.

Oct. 8, 1938 – Jan. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Wayne King McMorris, 83, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 4 until 5 p.m. and will continue on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m., both at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Wayne was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Woodville, the son of Willie McMorris, Sr. and Queen Ester Dennis-McMorris. He graduated from high school, acquired some college hours from University of Southern Mississippi and was retired as a supervisor at Stine in the lumberyard. Mr. McMorris was a member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and former bass singer in the choir. He enjoyed baseball and landscaping.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willie McMorris, Sr. and son, Wayne McMorris, Jr.

Wayne leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Cordelia Howard-McMorris; three daughters, Sabrina McMorris (Terry); Kenisha McMorris and Kendall McMorris; brother, Leroy McMorris; sister, Ethel Virginia McCullum; nieces; nephews; longtime friend, Clarence Bacon; work buddy, Ernest Williams and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com