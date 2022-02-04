Ethel Shorter Jackson
Published 9:53 am Friday, February 4, 2022
Feb. 22, 1960 – Jan. 28, 2022
FAYETTE – Funeral Services for Ethel Shorter Jackson, 61, of Hermanvile, MS, who died Jan.28, 2022, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Greenleaf Baptist Church with Pastor Antoine Eakins, officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Holmes Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Greenleaf Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.