Former Mississippi State Pitcher, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Colby White to host baseball camp in Vidalia

Published 12:46 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Former Mississippi State pitcher and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Colby White will host a baseball camp at the Vidalia Recreation Complex. The Diamond Skills Baseball camp is Saturday on February 12th.

Pre-registration is from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and camp time is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ages for the camp are 6-years-old to 16-years-old. The camp fee is $60 and all checks must be made payable to Diamond Skills Baseball Camp. 

Pre-signup at Natchez SportsCenter until February 10, 2022.

