Lady Wolves dominate Lady Bulldogs to keep win streak going

UTICA – The Co-Lin Women’s Basketball team continued conference play with a road contest against Hinds on Thursday, February 3. The Lady Wolves used a strong offense combined with a dominant defensive performance to earn their fourth consecutive conference win by a final of 76-34 over the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Wolves wasted no time in taking an early advantage as they held a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was the best quarter of the night for the Lady Wolves as they outscored the Lady Bulldogs by a 24-4 margin and took a 40-14 lead into the locker rooms.

The third and fourth quarters saw the Lady Wolves add a total of 36 combined points (21 in the third and 15 in the fourth) while holding the Lady Bulldogs to a combined 20 points (11 in the third and nine in the fourth) to seal the 76-34 victory.

For the second straight game, the Lady Wolves were led by a trio of guards posting double-digit scoring nights. Aniya Sanders, a sophomore from Vicksburg, led the way with a double-double of 16 points (shared game high) and 10 rebounds. Sanders also led all players with six assists and four steals while hitting double-digit scoring in her third straight game and for the 15th time overall this season. Zykeria Anderson, a freshman from Edwards, ran her double-digit scoring streak to six games by sharing the game high of 16 points. Anderson also had one rebound, two assists, and one steal and has hit double-digit scoring in 10 of the last 12 games for the Lady Wolves. Tandria Minor, a freshman from Brandon, had 15 points with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Minor has now hit double-digit scoring in seven of the last 10 games for the Lady Wolves.

Sophomore forward Madelynn Webster (Pocahontas) had eight points with nine rebounds and one steal while sophomore guard Jakyra Young (Kosciusko) and freshman forward Kiersten Ball (Louisville) added five points each. Young also had seven rebounds with two assists while Ball had five rebounds with one assist. Sophomore guard Marvia Spann (Madison) had four points with three rebounds and four assists, sophomore forward Jakiylah Esco had three points with six rebounds and three assists, while freshman guard Leilani Lewis (Baton Rouge, La.) and freshman forward Christina James (Columbia) had two points apiece to round out the scoring for the Lady Wolves.

Co-Lin improves to 12-7 overall and 6-4 in conference play. The Lady Wolves return to action by hosting Itawamba in conference play on Monday, January 7. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m., at Mullen Gym.