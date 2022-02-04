LWFC approves notice of intent for access requirements to LDWF managed properties, other regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent that amends access requirements and defines regulations of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) Refuges and Wetlands Conservation Areas during its February meeting, Thursday (Feb. 3) in Baton Rouge.

This action establishes and defines what user permits and licenses are needed to access and utilize LDWF administered lands in Louisiana due to new laws passed by the Louisiana Legislature in 2021. It also sets rules and regulations for Isles Dernieres Barrier Islands and Queen Bess Island Wildlife refuges.

To view the full notice of intent go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Public comment on the NOI will be accepted until April 7. Send comments to Tommy Tuma at ttuma@wlf.la.gov or to Tommy Tuma, Wildlife Division, LDWF, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000.