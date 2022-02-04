Two people running against Blackwell for Sixth District Circuit Judge’s seat

NATCHEZ — Three people are vying for the Sixth District Circuit Court Judge’s seat currently held by Judge Debra Blackwell while Judge Lillie Sanders is running unopposed in upcoming elections.

District 6 includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties.

Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens said Justice Court Judge Eileen Maher and attorney Timothy Blalock are running against Blackwell.

Incumbent Judge Walt Brown is also unopposed in the race for County Court Judge, Givens said.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is 5 p.m. May 9. The primary election begins June 7 while a runoff, if needed, is June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on election day.