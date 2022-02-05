VIDEO: Museum hosts showing of ‘Isabella and the Prince’ for Black History Month
Published 9:01 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022
In case you missed it, in the video above you’ll find clips from Friday night’s showing of “Isabella and the Prince” at the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture.
The show took place in honor of Black History Month and tells the story of Prince Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, an heir to an African throne who was kidnaped and sold as a slave in Natchez, and his journey to freedom.