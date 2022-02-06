A Krewe’s Cause

By Jennie Guido

With Natchez’s Mardi Gras season in full swing, we are seeing active Krewes all around town. Between Call Out Ball and parade preparations, there is so much to be done to get ready for the Carnival season here in town. However, the Krewe that I belong to, the Krewe of Bon Temps, is not only planning for a fun filled Mardi Gras but also planning our annual fundraiser, the Bon Temps Classic.

In 2019, one of our own’s family suffered the loss of their son, Charlie Guedon. Being a newly formed Krewe, we quickly knew that sharing Charlie’s spirit and memory would be something we had to do for our community.

As a Krewe, we asked for donations from family and community members in order to raise funds for a memorial scholarship that would be awarded in the Spring of 2020 to a graduating senior at Adams County Christian School. That first year, we raised $9,752 and awarded a $1,500 scholarship. It was amazing the support that we had for the scholarship and were quick to realize our cause could grow so much over the years to come.

The Charlie Guedon Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a deserving graduating senior who displays both academic achievement and the joyous love of life and of others Charlie was so well known. We have since opened the scholarship to the area private school and welcome submissions from seniors for us to consider each year.

Last year, our Krewe hosted our fundraiser, the Bon Temps Classic, for the first time. Held at Beau Pre Country Club, we hosted 36 teams for an afternoon of golf and some entertainment to follow in the club house. We could not believe the support we had once again from the community. Over 150 area businesses and individuals were sponsors for the tournament and donated their time and talents to help make it an overwhelming success.

When it was all said and done, we raised over $21,000 and awarded a senior from both ACCS and Cathedral High School with $1,500 scholarships. We have also used the funds raised to sponsor other benefits in the community and plan to include projects with the public schools in both Natchez and Vidalia in the coming years.

This year’s tournament is planned for Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Beau Pre Country Club. While our 36 spots for teams filled up within the first week of planning, we are still selling sponsorships, chances for a ball drop, and t-shirts. If you’d like to contribute in any way, feel free to reach out to me or another member of the Krewe of Bon Temps.

We live in the most giving community on either side of the Mississippi and cannot thank you all enough for the support you always give!