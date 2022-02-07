Cathedral will be fourth seed following district tournament

Copiah Academy boys 66, Cathedral 49 (Sat. afternoon)

RAYMOND — In the boys’ third-place game at the 2022 MAIS District 3-5A Tournament, the No. 3 seed Copiah Academy Colonels cruised to a 66-49 win over the No. 5 seed Cathedral High School Green Wave last Saturday afternoon. No other information on the game was available.

With the loss, Cathedral (no record available) will be the district’s No. 4 seed in the boys’ bracket at the MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament and will take on District 4-1A No. 1 seed Oak Forest Academy at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

ACCS boys 66, Cathedral 51 (Fri. night)

RAYMOND — In latest chapter of the cross-town rivalry between Adams County Christian School and Cathedral High School, the No. 1 seed Rebels defeated the No. 5 seed Green Wave 66-51 in the boys’ semifinals last Friday night at the MAIS District 3-5A Tournament.

Cathedral had no answer for ACCS’s TIqi Griffin, who led all scorers with 31 points. Jamar Kaho Jr. and DK McGruder also scored in double figures with 14 points apiece.

While Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman was pleased with how his team played on one end of the court, he wasn’t as thrilled with the effort on the other end.

“We had a good offensive showing. We didn’t play good on defense,” Freeman said. “But we had three players who played good on offense, especially Tiqi. He was able to put a lot of pressure on Cathedral. He was fouled a lot. He made 12 of 16 free throws.”

ACCS advanced to the boys’ championship game against No. 2 seed St. Joe Madison last Saturday night while Cathedral while the loss put the Green Wave in the third-place game against No. 3 seed Copiah Academy last Saturday afternoon