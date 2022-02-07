Sept. 16, 1936 – Feb. 4, 2022

HOLLANDALE – Funeral services for Frances Orsi Boykin, 85, of Natchez, Mississippi and formerly of Hollandale will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Hollandale United Methodist Church. She died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Leland.

Mrs. Boykin was born in Murphy, Mississippi on Sept. 16, 1936, to David and Mable McCormick Orsi. She was a graduate of Hollandale High School in May of 1955. In 1957, she moved to Hollandale where she was the Hollandale Editor of the Deer Creek Pilot weekly newspaper in Hollandale and Rolling Fork from 1960 to 1967. Mrs. Boykin was assistant City Clerk for the City of Hollandale from 1979 to 1990. In May of 1990, she moved to Madison where she worked for Alex Carol, Limited, a manufacturer, importer and wholesaler specializing in high fashion accessories. She was a seamstress and a member of Hollandale United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Newton Boykin, Jr. in 1999; brothers, Frank, James, David, William and Thomas Orsi; sisters, Christine Orsi New and Louise Orsi Ferreri.

She is survived by her son, Michael Boykin of Natchez and sister, Betty Orsi Wilson of Pinellas Park, Florida.

There will be a visitation from 10:30 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.