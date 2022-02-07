Lady Green Wave finish fourth in district tournament, advance to Class 5A South State

St. Joe Madison girls 31, Cathedral 24 (Sat. afternoon)

RAYMOND — The second and fourth quarters proved to be the difference for St. Joe Madison’s varsity girls’ basketball team as the No. 3 seed Lady Bruins defeated the No. 4 seed Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave 31-24 in the third-place game of the 2022 MAIS District 3-5A Tournament at Central Hinds Academy.

Leading just 6-4 after one quarter of play, St. Joe Madison put some distance between itself and Cathedral with an 8-3 advantage in the second quarter, giving the Lady Bruins a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Lady Green Wave outscored the Lady Bruins 7-3 in the third quarter to make it a 17-14 game. But St. Joe Madison regained the momentum in the fourth quarter and outscored Cathedral 14-10 for the seven-point victory.

Lauren Dunbar led Cathedral with 12 points and was named to the District 3-5A Girls’ All-Tournament Team. Cate Drane and Marlie Hargon added three points apiece. Maia Turner led the Lady Bruins with a game-high 13 points and Chloe Taylor added 11 points.

With the loss, the Lady Green Wave (9-17) will be the district’s No. 4 seed in the girls’ bracket at the MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Copiah Academy in Gallman. They will have their hands full when they take on District 4-5A No. 1 seed Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars in a first-round game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copiah Academy girls 50, Cathedral 14 (Fri. afternoon)

RAYMOND — Copiah Academy jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the No. 1 seed Lady Colonels rolled to a 50-14 win over the No. 4 seed Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave last Friday afternoon in the girls’ semifinals of the 2022 MAIS District 3-5A Tournament.

It didn’t take long for Copiah Academy to take a double-digit lead over Cathedral. By the team the first quarter was over, the Lady Colonels enjoyed a 22-3 lead over the Lady Green Wave. When halftime arrived, the Lady Colonels led the Lady Green Wave 34-11.

Chelsey Belton outscored the Lady Green Wave by herself as she led Copiah Academy with a game-high 15 points and Charley Davis wasn’t far behind her with 12 points.

Lauren Dunbar led Cathedral with six points and Maddie Verucchi had three points. The loss put the Lady Green Wave (9-16) in last Saturday afternoon’s third-place game against No. 3 seed St. Joe Madison.