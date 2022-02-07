Miss-Lou’s National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame chapter announces area’s scholar athletes

NATCHEZ — The Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announces the scholar athletes from our Miss-Lou area high schools and junior high / middle schools. Scholar athletes are selected by their coaches based on their academic performance, their achievements on the football field, the athlete’s performance in other sports, and extracurricular activities, including humanitarian, community, school, church, and overall leadership qualities.

This year’s scholar athletes are Adams County Christian School’s Colin Perry Cauthen, Cathedral High School’s James Paxton Junkin, Delta Charter High School’s Payten Gage Roberts, Ferriday High School’s Kendrell Taylor, Natchez High School’s Kyran Murray, and Vidalia High School’s Nathaniel Tatum. Additionally, junior high and middle school scholar athletes were selected. ACCS Junior High’s Caleb Ferrell Daugherty, Cathedral Middle School’s Adam “Walker” Probst, Delta Charter Junior High’s Gregory Lamar Hood Jr., Ferriday Junior High’s Dorian Taylor, Robert Lewis Middle School’s Christian Harris, and Vidalia Junior High’s Cory Reed.

“The Miss Lou Chapter of the National Football Foundation will award a total of $10,000 to the senior scholar athletes based on their scholastic performance, their football achievements and achievements in other sports, and their school and community involvement” Freddie Sandel, President of the Miss Lou Chapter said. “Junior high and middle scholar athletes will receive a plaque recognizing their achievement. Unfortunately, because of the Covid/Omicron pandemic, and the Miss Lou Chapter’s concern for the safety and the well-being of the athletes and the community, they will not hold their annual Scholarship Banquet this year. Instead, we hope to present the scholastic award to the student at his school or at his school’s athletic banquet. The Miss Lou Chapter is extremely proud of these scholar athletes and their achievements.”

The Miss Lou Chapter will announce its final scholastic awards in the following weeks.