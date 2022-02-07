Trojans sweep Delhi Charter on senior night

FERRIDAY — Anashia Hawkins scored a season-high 15 points and Shekayla Miller added 11 points as the Ferriday High School Lady Trojans defeated the Delhi Charter School Lady Gators 49-24 on Senior Night last Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game.

Despite the win, Lady Trojans said her nine seniors were not as focused as she wanted them to be. She said that could have been because of either the number of parents who were in the stands or that they were excited about being on the court on Senior night.

“We got a chance to let all our seniors play a little bit more than normal. It was an easy win. We didn’t start off with a bang like I expected,” Abron said. “But we picked it up after that and came away with an easy win. I think a lot of the girls were excited about Senior Night. But we still managed to get a good win. I was pleased with that.

Ferriday only led Delhi Charter 11-4 after one quarter of play. The Lady Trojans got going offensively and their defense was just as intense. They outscored the Lady Gators 15-1 in the second quarter for a 26-5 halftime lead and 14-4 in the third quarter for a commanding 40-9 advantage.

With Abron going to her bench players in the fourth quarter, Delhi Charter was able to outscore Ferriday 15-9 to make the final score a little more respectable.

Hawkins’ 15 points was not only a season-high for her, but she led all scorers in this distract match-up. And that is something the team has been wanting to see from her all season long.

“She has been shooting the ball exceptionally well the last few games. She made four 3-pointers. We’ve encouraged her to shoot the ball because she is a good shooter,” Abron said. “She’s a junior. She’s not a starter. She comes off the bench. She’s just been a lot more confident shooting the ball lately.”

Destiny Bayonne led the Lady Gators with 13 points and Laila Harris chipped in with seven points.

The Lady Trojans (14-5, 5-1) hit the road to Bastrop, La. to take on Beekman Charter School Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their district finale. It will also be their final game of the regular season.

Ferriday boys 54, Delhi Charter 44

FERRIDAY — Even though last Friday night was Senior Night at Ferriday High School, the line-up for the Trojans looked a lot different than it did a couple of weeks ago. It didn’t matter as they defeated the Delhi Charter School Gators 54-44 in LHSAA District 2-2A action.

The third quarter was the turning point of the game for Ferriday as the Trojans outscored Delhi Charter 16-2 for a 45-26 lead. The Gators tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but their 18-9 advantage was not enough.

“Second game back off the school-imposed suspension. We still had to suspend some players. We put a whole new team together. We have six new players,” Trojans head coach Shawn Davis said. “We are playing more bodies. First game back against Mangham, they were up and down. They were learning to gel together.”

And those new players consist of those who transferred from Tioga High School and others who were brought up from the junior varsity team. Davis said it took a couple of quarters for them to get used to playing together last Tuesday night at Mangham High School. But that wasn’t the case last Friday night against Delhi Charter.

Ken Milligan led the Trojans with a game-high 24 points and Derrick Carson contributed with 18 points. J.J. Jones led Delhi Charter with 18 points, but he was the only player for the Gators to score in double figures.

“We kind of gelled together more against Delhi Charter. We looking forward to playing Beekman Charter (Tuesday),” Davis said.

Ferriday led Delhi Charter 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored 16 points in the second quarter, giving the Trojans a 29-24 lead. Then the Trojans imposed their will on the Gators in the third quarter and the result was a 19-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“The third quarter, we kind of wore them down because we played so many bodies,” Davis said. “We were more in rhythm. We we’re moving the ball a lot more. So I’m excited.”

Davis said that the updated power ratings for Class 2A came in late Monday morning and Ferriday moved up from No. 33 last week to No. 29 this week. The Trojans (9-11, 3-3) played at district opponent Beekman Charter School Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. A win w

“We’re three spots inside the rankings. This is a pretty big game for us,” Davis said. “We’re looking forward to it.”