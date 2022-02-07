UPDATE: Person of interest in custody involving Budget Inn fire

VIDALIA, La. — Vidalia Police have a person of interest in custody involving Monday afternoon’s fire at the Budget Inn in Vidalia, even as firefighters continued to battle the blaze that engulfed more than half of the hotel.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said while the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, authorities suspect the fire may be drug related.

Vidalia police and fire departments, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Concordia Fire District 2 and AMR ambulance personnel all responded to the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.