Winnie Pearl Beall

Published 11:01 am Monday, February 7, 2022

April 9, 1945 – Feb. 1, 2022

NATCHEZ – Pearl was a life-long resident of Natchez, MS.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse, Jr. and Deanna Havard and Blake and Mary Havard; granddaughter, Leah Havard; great-grandson, Eli; grandson, Caleb Havard and wife, Taryn; great-grandsons, Gray and Ayden; step-granddaughter, Marlena Hartman and siblings, Bobby Beall and Gladys Rollins.

She was a member of the Church of God on Morgantown Road in Natchez, MS.  She enjoyed flowers and decorating.

Services will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery following the service.

