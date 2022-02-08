Joseph Clarke Thomas

July 13, 1932 – Feb. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Joseph “Mickey” Clarke Thomas, 89, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with William Pollard Coleman and Kathy Thomas officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mickey was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932, in St Joseph, LA and passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. Mickey attended LA Tech University and ran track. Joseph retired as a rural mail carrier of 30 years. He was known as Mickey to all his friends and family. Mickey was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman and his favorites were hunting and fishing. Mickey and Pollard loved boating and fishing in new places. He loved sitting by the fire at the camp, and sharing his stories with everyone. Mickey and his best friend and cousin, Buddy Tanner loved hanging out and taking long drives on the weekend. He loved his dog, Smilely, greatly. Mickey will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wealthy Hunt Clarke; son, John Bernard Thomas; brother, George Edward Thomas and sister, Elizabeth Ann Lambert.

Mickey leaves behind his two sons, Joseph Pollard Thomas and his wife, Kathy of Monterey, LA and Robert David Thomas of Ferriday, LA; granddaughter, Alex Ganey and her husband, Robert of Longmont, CO; grandson, Joe Thomas and his wife, Kelly of Morgan City, LA; two granddaughters, Liz Sanders and her husband, Caleb of Vidalia, LA and Tiffany Thomas of Morgan City, LA; great-grandson, Rustyn Clarke Thomas and great-granddaughter, Madison Bonnette.

Those honoring Mickey as pallbearers are George Tanner, Tom Clarke, Claude Clark, William Coleman, Cy Clarke, and Gene Dry.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Concordia Paws of Ferriday or charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.