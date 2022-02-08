Oct. 14, 1923 – Feb. 06, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Mollie DeMarco Gallagher, 98, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Feb. 06, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Ken Ritter officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Gallagher was born Oct. 14, 1923, in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Prospero DeMarco and Camille Druetta DeMarco.

She lived on the West Coast was almost 31 years. While in Fresno, CA she exported and imported cotton for ten years.

Mrs. Gallagher was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elbert “Al” Gallagher; infant brother, Prospero James DeMarco; brother, Prospero Louis DeMarco and wife, Jeanne and sister, Camille DeMarco Anders.

Survivors include cousin, John Druetta of Natchez, MS; nephews, Louis Anders and wife, Jane of Oakdale, LA, Smiley Anders and wife, Kathy of Baton Rouge, LA, Jim DeMarco and wife, Carol of Brentwood, TN, David DeMarco and wife, Jennie of Nashville, TN, Ralph DeMarco of Nashville, TN and Bruce Nettles whom she called her only son.

Memorials may be made to Natchez Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice.

