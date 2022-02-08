Natchez makes valiant fourth quarter run, falls six points shy of victory

BROOKHAVEN — Natchez made a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter to overcome a 10 point deficit to start the final frame. They were up 47-46 with about 3 minutes left but couldn’t close out the game as Florence regained the lead and won 55-49.

Foul trouble was the biggest game changer. Head coach David Haywood said if his team had not gotten into foul trouble they might have beaten the No.2 team in 5A.

“I was looking forward to this game,” Haywood said. “It was the first time we had a full team to play. It was the first time we have seen them play together We got in foul trouble and it cost us this game.”

Jayden As-Sabor led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Preston Jackson scored 12 points. As-Sabor said he felt good coming into the game.

“I came out prepared and I was focused,” As-Sabor said. “My teammates were pitching in and helping out. Our energy and our defense got us hyped.”

From the perimeter, Natchez made five three-pointers which kept them in the game. The Bulldogs has good guard play as they didn’t commit many turnovers.

They will play the loser of Brookhaven vs West Jones Friday. As-Sabor said the Bulldogs have to play better.



“

We have to come in focused and play hard all four quarters,” As-Sabor said. “We have to play better defense.”