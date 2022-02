Dec. 9, 1934 – Feb. 12, 2022

Memorial Services for Vivian Long Gaines, 87, from Clayton, LA, who died February 2, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center in Ferriday will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Concordia Parish Community Center, 26356 Highway 15, Ferriday, LA under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.