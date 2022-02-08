Nov. 18, 1952 – Feb. 2, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for William Washington Hence, Jr., 69, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 9 until 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

William was born Nov. 18, 1952, the son of William W. Hence, Sr. and Dorotha Hence.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Anna Bertha Hence and William N. Hence.

William leaves to mourn his memories: fiancé, Regina Hartley; one son, one daughter; one sister, one uncle, Melvin Crawford and a host of cousins and friends.

