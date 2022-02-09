Crime Reports: February 9, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Christopher Bradford, 32, 200 Jefferson Street, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: driver striking fixtures upon or adjacent to highway. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Darnell Anthony Houseworth, 32, 23 West Winding Road, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Quinell Davis, 44, 39 Mazique Lane, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, Feb. 4

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – interfering with business customers, invitees, etc. No bond set.

Terri Lyvette Carr, 52, 324 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Bond set at $500.00 on simple assault charge and $10,000 on malicious mischief charge.

Tavachi Marchell Flowers, 47, 217 Lynda Lee Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – refusal to submit to test, motor vehicle: careless driving and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No fine set on any charges.

Joshua Phillip Levy, 33, 7715 NW 10th Avenue, Miami, Fla., on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. No bond set.

Darius D. Whitener, 25, 1044 West Front Street, Plainfield, N.J., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 3

Georgia Ivrione Chatman, 34, 116 B Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. No bond set.

Gejuan Cartrell Jackson, 28, 245 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Feb. 2

Richard Donell Smith, 43, 216 Polly Beverly Drive, Fayette, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street/Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Opal Drive.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Peachtree Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Creek Bend Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Hit and run on Minor Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Main Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Morgantown Road.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Loud noise/music on Madison Avenue.

Traffic stop at Budget Barn.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Conrad Michell Johnson, 63, 41 Violet Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Terrence Lakeith Williams, 19, 520 Doty Road, Ferriday, La., on charges of speeding, seatbelt violation, no insurance, and reckless driving. Released on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Fire on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Lee Parker Road.

Domestic disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Disturbance on Violet Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Southmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Fredrick Road.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Cardinal Drive.

Hit and run on Morgantown Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Stinespring Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Quentin Maurice Smith, 44, 22 Pear Street, Fayette, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sonya Irene Robertson, 40, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

John Paul Jones Sr, 39, 235 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on three counts.

Elvis L. Hawkins, 61, 1973 Louisiana 65, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for anglign without a license.

Arrests — Friday

Benjamin Williams, 25, 618 Evangelion Street, Ville Place, Louisiana, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute on two counts, possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute, possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Unwanted person on EE Wallace Boulevard

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Parish Library

Miscellaneous call on US84

Theft on 3rd Street

Medical call on Eleanor Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Fisherman Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 65

Auto accident on US84

Medical call on Johndale Drive

Medical call on Denny Street

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Freeman Road

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on McAdam

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Plum Street

Unwanted person on Lynn Haven Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 906

Medical call on Sunflower Lane

Medical call on Patsy Brown Road

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue

Theft on Airport Road

Auto theft on US84

Disturbance on MLK boulevard

Medical call on Virginia Avenue

Miscellaneous call on US84

Domestic violence on MLK Boulevard

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Walnut Street

Disturbance on Stephens Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Disturbance on US84

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Sunflower Lane

Theft on Louisiana 568

Attempted break in on Robert Lewis Drive

Reckless driving on US84

Theft on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Criminal Trespass on Harris Road

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on US84

Welfare check on Cowan Street

Miscellaneous call on Circle K

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Theft on Carter Street