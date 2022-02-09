Delta Charter to open 2022 softball season with jamboree Saturday

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Storm open up the spring softball season with a triple header in the Delta Charter Jamboree Saturday, February 12. Block and Red River are the visiting teams and will play in a round robin. 

Delta Charter’s first game is against Block with the first pitch set for 1 p.m. followed by a game against Red River at 2 p.m. Block and Red River will face off in the jambore Finale Saturday afternoon with the first pitch set for 3 p.m.

