UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested for bomb threats at Natchez High

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police have arrested two juveniles, who are accused of making bomb threats at Natchez High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a press release issued Wednesday early evening, Natchez Police officials said they were notified at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that Natchez High School on Seargent Prentiss Drive had received a bomb threat.

Students were re-routed to a safe location and school personnel were evacuated, NPD said. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Madison Police Departments were contacted for the assistance of their bomb-detecting dogs.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the dogs and their handlers had to travel to Natchez and the search was a time-consuming process.

After searching the building and property, the all clear was given. Natchez Adams School District administration decided to cancel school for the day.

On Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m., another bomb threat was called into the school.

“The school was once again cleared and everyone entering the property was searched for any explosive devices. None were found and school resumed,” Natchez Police said in its press release.

Investigators were able to track down the source of the bomb threats to two juvenile offenders, who have been arrested and placed under the jurisdiction of the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Daughtry thanked the Natchez Fire Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance Service, Madison Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Homeland Security for their assistance.