Cathedral thrashes cross town rival, senior kept out of goal by AC defense

NATCHEZ — Cathedral sent off its only senior Joseph Garrity in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Adams County Christian School Thursday night. Garrity was double-teamed much of the game and tried his best to score a goal but could not get a shot past the Rebel’s goalkeeper.

Instead, he finished the night with four assists. Jacob Moore and Grayson Guedon scored a hattrick, and John Carter Austin topped it off with one goal.

Cathedral Head Coach Dennis Hogue was thrilled with his team’s performance. Garrity played a great game to end his career as a Green Wave.

“He fired up everyone before the game and at halftime. He tried so hard to get a goal. They were keying up on him, and double-teamed him,” Hogue said. “He played his heart out tonight and was a good team player. At halftime, we asked him to switch gears. If AC marked him heavy, we needed him to drag them out wide and pass to the middle, and he jumped on board.”

Cathedral scored three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half. They played one of their best games to beat Adams County Christian School.

Hogue said they played smart. They had more touches, passes, and movement off the ball than they have had all season. Cathedral could have gone toe to toe with anyone if they played the way they did Thursday night every time they stepped on the pitch, he said. It is something to look forward to next season.

“We only lose Joseph next year. He will be hard to replace. The rest of these guys played incredibly,” Hogue said. “This team will only get better. In another year we will be better and stronger. It was a hell of a way to end a season. To go out and make a statement. We will have this memory to look back on and start like we finished next year.”