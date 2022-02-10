Green Wave’s season ends at free-throw line

GALLMAN — Cathedral’s season came to an end at the free throw line against Oak Forest Wednesday night as they lost 49-48. Head Coach Taylor Strahan said the team had played well to put themselves in the position to win.

“The whole game was close. We had two free throws with 0.8 seconds left. Missed both of them. It’s a tough way to go out,” Strahan said. “It sums up how the season was. A lot of things didn’t go our way and we didn’t execute at times. It was the fundamentals of the game and we missed our shots.”

The loss eliminates Cathedral from postseason play as they came up short of their goal this season. He said like everyone, they wanted to play for the state championship and win district.

In the loss, his team played one of its best games defensively. They were able to keep the game close. Green Wave players executed their game plan well on defense by forcing the game out from the paint.

“We were undersized in the post,” Strahan said. “It gave us a chance. We were forcing them to make outside shots and all five guys on the team had to have eyes on the post player and double team the post. They executed it perfectly.”

Oak Forest advances to play ACCS in the MAIS South State Semifinals.

Brookhaven Academy 71 – 20 Cathedral (Girls)

It was a frustrating start to the South State tournament for Cathedral who lost in Brookhaven Academy 71-20 Wednesday Night. The Lady Green Wave were eliminated.