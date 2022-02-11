Crime Reports: February 11, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Christian Malik Rounds, 19, 1505 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Tonya Annell Bostic, 49, 73A Pinemount Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $332.50.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Linton Avenue.

Accident on North Union Street.

Bomb threat on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Harassment on Dumas Drive.

Two abandoned vehicle reports on Pelican Court.

Abandoned vehicle on Aldridge Street.

Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Theft on Claiborne Street.

Suspicious activity on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street/Blue Sky.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise/music on Homewood Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Natchez Toyota.

Fight in progress on Westwood Road.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on Parker Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jon Dale Adams, 50, 1302 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, and license plate: expired tag. Released on $1,500 bond.

Delquinterrius Wells, 26, 2551 Cannonsburg Road, Fayette, on charge of embezzlement – agent/trustee. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Karon Nathaniel Cade, 20, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen weapon. Held without bond.

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, Village Square Apartments 5B, Natchez, on charges of shooting into a vehicle, aggravated assault: attempt to cause serious bodily injury, and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Attempted breaking and entering on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

Hit and run on Greenfield Road.

False alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Forgery/embezzlement on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Southview Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dixie Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Theft on State Street.

Harassment on Jeanette Road.

Accident on Carthage Point Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Forgery/embezzlement on State Street.

Accident on Cedar Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Brookfield Drive.

Three traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Donald Higginbotham, 24, 132 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of stolen things, resisting an officer and theft.

Windy Adams, 43, 13608 Louisiana 129, Acme, Court Sentenced to three days default and $325 for speeding 81 in a 55.

Dean Howington, 29, 229 Lancaster Road, Waterproof, on a warrant for another agency.

Gary Green, 40, 337 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charge of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.

Tyler J. Conner, 21, 234 Loomis Street, Clayton, court sentenced to 15 days default, $760 court cost and fine for simple battery.

Charles A Jones, 52, 198 Ron Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit for time served for theft.

Amber Gordon, 34, 149 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default, $510 court cost and fine for simple assault.

Kristen Thames, 22, 116 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days default, $315 court cost and fine for failure to display a plate, no liability insurance.

Nicholas D. Howington, 29, 229 Lancaster Road, Waterproof, court sentenced to 23 days or $1,325 court costs and fine for speeding, driving under suspension and no vehicle registration.

Kimberly Townsend, 47, 218 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to 2 years department of corrections, suspended, two years probation and a $1,492 fine and court costs for possession of schedule II.

Deon Roberson, 49, 114 Joiner Avenue, Jacksonville, Arkansas, court sentenced to three days default and $275 fine for improper lights.

Arrests — Tuesday

James T. Coates, 57, 182 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.

Bridget N. Wesberry, 36, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunter S. Rachel, 23, 167 Burl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on a P&P hold, charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woods C. Lindsey, 31, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of possesion of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports —Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Reports —Tuesday

Disturbance on Smith Lane

Hit and run at Fox Fire Apartments

Nuisance animals on Azalea Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Kentucky Avenue

Nuisance animals on Ralphs Road

Unwanted person on Louisiana 900

Miscellaneous call on Oak Street

Miscellaneous call on Natchez Street

Nuisance animals on US84

Miscellaneous call on Jefferson Street

Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle

Juvenile problem on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Dianne Street

Medical call on Louisiana 565

Loose horses on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Reports —Monday

Miscellaneous call on Enterkin Road

Medical call on Louisiana 906

Fire on LS Wade Road

Theft on Miller Field Road

Medical call on 7th Street

Fire on Carter Street

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Viking Street

Medical call on Serio Boulevard