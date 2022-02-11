Crime Reports: February 11, 2022
Published 12:35 pm Friday, February 11, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Christian Malik Rounds, 19, 1505 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Arrests — Monday
Tonya Annell Bostic, 49, 73A Pinemount Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $332.50.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Reports — Tuesday
Traffic stop on Linton Avenue.
Accident on North Union Street.
Bomb threat on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.
Harassment on Dumas Drive.
Two abandoned vehicle reports on Pelican Court.
Abandoned vehicle on Aldridge Street.
Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.
Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Accident on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.
Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.
Theft on Claiborne Street.
Suspicious activity on George F. West Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street/Blue Sky.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Broadway Street.
Unwanted subject on U.S. 61.
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.
Loud noise/music on Homewood Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Natchez Toyota.
Fight in progress on Westwood Road.
Reports — Monday
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Theft on Parker Street.
Accident on St. Catherine Street.
Threats on Old Washington Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Jon Dale Adams, 50, 1302 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, and license plate: expired tag. Released on $1,500 bond.
Delquinterrius Wells, 26, 2551 Cannonsburg Road, Fayette, on charge of embezzlement – agent/trustee. Held without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Karon Nathaniel Cade, 20, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen weapon. Held without bond.
Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, Village Square Apartments 5B, Natchez, on charges of shooting into a vehicle, aggravated assault: attempt to cause serious bodily injury, and controlled substance violation. Held without bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Attempted breaking and entering on Old Highway 84 No. 3.
Hit and run on Greenfield Road.
False alarm on Brookfield Drive.
Forgery/embezzlement on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Southview Drive.
Suspicious activity on Dixie Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on State Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Monday
Theft on State Street.
Harassment on Jeanette Road.
Accident on Carthage Point Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Forgery/embezzlement on State Street.
Accident on Cedar Lane.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Civil matter on Brookfield Drive.
Three traffic stops on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Covington Road.
Three intelligence reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Donald Higginbotham, 24, 132 Doyle Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of stolen things, resisting an officer and theft.
Windy Adams, 43, 13608 Louisiana 129, Acme, Court Sentenced to three days default and $325 for speeding 81 in a 55.
Dean Howington, 29, 229 Lancaster Road, Waterproof, on a warrant for another agency.
Gary Green, 40, 337 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charge of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute.
Tyler J. Conner, 21, 234 Loomis Street, Clayton, court sentenced to 15 days default, $760 court cost and fine for simple battery.
Charles A Jones, 52, 198 Ron Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit for time served for theft.
Amber Gordon, 34, 149 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default, $510 court cost and fine for simple assault.
Kristen Thames, 22, 116 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days default, $315 court cost and fine for failure to display a plate, no liability insurance.
Nicholas D. Howington, 29, 229 Lancaster Road, Waterproof, court sentenced to 23 days or $1,325 court costs and fine for speeding, driving under suspension and no vehicle registration.
Kimberly Townsend, 47, 218 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to 2 years department of corrections, suspended, two years probation and a $1,492 fine and court costs for possession of schedule II.
Deon Roberson, 49, 114 Joiner Avenue, Jacksonville, Arkansas, court sentenced to three days default and $275 fine for improper lights.
Arrests — Tuesday
James T. Coates, 57, 182 Ralphs Road, Vidalia, on a warrant for another agency.
Bridget N. Wesberry, 36, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter S. Rachel, 23, 167 Burl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on a P&P hold, charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woods C. Lindsey, 31, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of possesion of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reports —Tuesday
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Disturbance on Smith Lane
Hit and run at Fox Fire Apartments
Nuisance animals on Azalea Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Kentucky Avenue
Nuisance animals on Ralphs Road
Unwanted person on Louisiana 900
Miscellaneous call on Oak Street
Miscellaneous call on Natchez Street
Nuisance animals on US84
Miscellaneous call on Jefferson Street
Nuisance animals on Shady Acres Circle
Juvenile problem on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Dianne Street
Medical call on Louisiana 565
Loose horses on Louisiana 425
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Reports —Monday
Miscellaneous call on Enterkin Road
Medical call on Louisiana 906
Fire on LS Wade Road
Theft on Miller Field Road
Medical call on 7th Street
Fire on Carter Street
Medical call on Miranda Drive
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Viking Street
Medical call on Serio Boulevard