James L. Clayton (Larry), 78, passed away Feb. 8, 2022, at his residence in Clayton, LA. His family will have a private ceremony in his honor.

Larry served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked at Ferriday Farm Equipment Company for 43 years and he also farmed. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Clayton, Sr.; mother, Evelyn Price Clayton and sister, Carolee Clayton Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Sandy Clayton; children, Rhonda Outlaw, Kendra Clayton and husband, Michael, Jay Clayton and husband, Alvaro, Jana Smith and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Matthew Gray, Krystal Demoulin, Kelsey Garrett, Breanna Hancock, Kaelyn Smith, Alyssa McIntosh, Saige Smith and Ella Smith; eight great grandchildren and his loving sister-in-law, Brenna Saxton.

