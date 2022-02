FERRIDAY—A celebration of life service for John Henry Carroll, 71, of Natchez, formerly of Ferriday, La., will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 13, 2022, at Youngs Funeral Home in Ferriday. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. before the service. Online condolences may be sent at www.youngsfh.com.