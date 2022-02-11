Lilla Carter Parker 

Funeral services for Lilla (Gert) Carter Parker will be Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prater Cemetery in Woodville under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Handy. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the United Ministers of Faith Building located at 6204 Hwy 61 N Woodville, MS.

Lilla (Gert) Carter Parker was born in Woodville, MS on April 17, 1938, to the parentage of the late Jasper and Bessie Stewman Carter. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age by Rev. Samuel Hives at Kingsford Baptist Church. Gert was a Woman of God, who not only talked the talk but walked the walk of Faith in Jesus Christ. She faithfully attended her church, but also was Blessed to be included in the Daily Devotional Prayer Line Services hosted by her Special Cousin, Keith Paul Stewman, Pastor of the Evening Star Baptist Church of New Orleans, LA.

She resided in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, LA for many years prior to returning to Woodville, MS and remained there until her demise on Feb. 4, 2022, when she was called to her eternal rest.

Gert leaves to cherish her memory: A Loving sister, Lula B. Hayes of New Orleans, LA; a loving and faithful niece, in the form of a caregiver, Lucille Dent; A special “Like Son” nephew, Charles Lee Prater of Dallas, TX; a loving, faithful and devoted friend, Patsy Kay Prater of Perrytown, MS; and forever loving memories in the hearts of other nieces and nephews. She also leaves many fond memories in hearts of other relatives and friends who were Blessed to have known her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Parker; her “like son” whom she reared from a small child, Jessie Louis Dennis; her parents, Jasper and Bessie Carter; sisters, Edna, Ruth, Mary, Beatrice, Cleotha, and Dorothy and brothers, James, Clinton, Edward, Cleveland, and Charles.