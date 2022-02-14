Authorities searching for inmate accused of escaping Mississippi prison

Published 7:32 am Monday, February 14, 2022

By The Associated Press

PEARL (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in central Mississippi.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, is accused of escaping from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday, WAPT-TV reported. Law officers set up roadblocks around the facility to search for him, checking cars near the facility.

Wilson, also known as ‘Pretty Boy Floyd,’ is serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014, WLOX-TV reported.

Officials believe Wilson may be injured, so they have been contacting local hospitals, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

