Crime reports: February 13, 2022
Published 1:21 pm Monday, February 14, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Wednesday
Marqueon Yamiere Minor, 24, 26 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.
Samuel Edward Barlow, 28, 2474 Ratcliff Road, Sicily Island, La., on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.
James Cardell Chatman, 39, 704 South Sixth Street, Ferriday, La., on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.
Reports — Friday
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Reports — Thursday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Park Place.
Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.
Dog problem on Cottage Farm Road.
Abandoned vehicle on South Concord Avenue.
Malicious mischief on U.S. 61 South.
Stolen vehicle on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on South Canal Street.
Theft on Devereux Drive.
Property damage on East Franklin Street.
Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.
Fire on Watts Avenue.
Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Road hazard on North Commerce Street.
Traffic stop on North Union Street.
Six traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.
Traffic stop on Smith Street.
Traffic stop on Claiborne Street.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Hit and run on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Highland Boulevard.
Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Stolen vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Abandoned vehicle on Park Place.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Annette Road.
Hit and run on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop at Blue Sky Gas Station.
Traffic stop at Zippy’s.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Chad Keith Foster, 35, 137 Herbert Carter Road, Vidalia, La., on charges of possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $5,000 bond.
Travaous Jamal Perry, 30, 11 Rounds Lane No. A, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Thursday
Dog problem on Parsons Road.
False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Theft on Ouachita Street.
Shots fired on Reba Christian Road.
Reckless driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop at Kenny Graves Apartments.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Shots fired on Winola Drive.
Intoxicated driver/subject on Winola Drive.
Reports — Wednesday
Dog problem on Duck Pond Road.
Dog problem on Round Lane.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Theft on Highland Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Unwanted subject on Graves Avenue.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Laura I Martens, 22, 186 Ogden Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II.
Melissa R. Hebert, 38, 507 Braddock Drive, Hauma, Louisiana, on charges of possession of schedule V drugs with intent to distribute.
Christopher G. McGehee, 39, 186 Ogden Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III and possession of schedule IV.
Arrests — Wednesday
Jacob K. Fitt, 28, 210 Shady Lane, Clayton, on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, attempted escape and failure to comply.
Reports — Thursday
Medical call on Louisiana 909
Fire on Mack Moore
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 900
Medical call on Pine Street
Unwanted person on Woodmount Drive
Welfare check on Lynn Haven Drive
Disturbance on US84
Disturbance on Texas Avenue
Welfare check on EE Wallace Bouleavrd
Unwanted person on Gallup road
Auto accident on Carter Street
Welfare check on Pecan Acres Lane
Miscellaneous call on Pecan Acres Lane
Medical call on Daisy Road
Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road
Auto Accident on Levens Addition Road
Fire on Eagle Road
Disturbance on Green Acres Road
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralph Road
Welfare check on Mack Moore Road
Theft on Louisiana 129
Reports — Wednesday
Medical call on Walnut Street
Disturbance on Mack Moore Road
Drug law violation on Ralph Road
Disturbance on N Grove Drive
Auto Accident on Carter Street
Fire on Boggy Bayou Road
Auto Accident on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Willow Street
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Disturbance on 5th Street
Suspicious person on Adams Road
Theft on Adams Road
Auto Accident on Riverside Street
Disturbance on 10th Street
Aggravated assault at Star Fuel
Disturbance on Gillespie Street
Theft on Louisiana 568