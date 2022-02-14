National Weather Service: Miss-Lou has an elevated risk for wildfires through Tuesday

NATCHEZ — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a “Red Flag Warning,” which is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. central standard time on Tuesday.

“Due to a combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and breezy conditions, the potential exists for wildfires through Tuesday,” the weather service states. “Open outdoor burning is discouraged. Please heed local burn bans.”

The warning has been issued for the following areas:

Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Clay, Lowndes, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Washington, Humphreys, Holmes, Attala, Winston, Noxubee, Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo, Madison, Leake, Neshoba, Kemper, Warren, Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Claiborne, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest counties in Mississippi; Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas and Concordia parishes in Louisiana; and Ashley and Chicot counties in Arkansas.

These areas have been advised that any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to strong wind gusts combined with low humidity.

The National Weather Services discourages open outdoor burning and advises that spent matches or cigarettes should be safely and properly discarded, not thrown on the ground. Trailer chains should be secured and not left to drag on roadways to prevent sparks.