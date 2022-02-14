Party crashers: Madison Parish sweeps Vidalia on Sweetheart Court night

VIDALIA — Chris Brooks made three 3-pointers and led the Vidalia High School Vikings with a game-high 20 points, but it was not enough as they lost at home to the Madison Parish High School Jaguars 51-44 last Friday night in a non-district game.

Foul trouble and the free-throw line were the two key factors in the outcome of this game. Even though Brooks led all scorers, he was one of several players who got in foul trouble against the No. 2 team in LHSAA Class 2A in Madison Parish.

And that allowed the Jaguars to score eight of their 19 points in fourth quarter at the charity stripe. They went to the line 12 times in that quarter alone.

“We were up by two points (34-32) going into the fourth quarter. I’m just disappointed in the breaks we didn’t get. They shot a lot of free throws,” Vikings head coach Damus Smith said. “It’s almost an even quarter when you take that away. Disappointing loss.”

What was worse was that it was Sweetheart Night at Vidalia. Now the Vikings’ slim playoff hopes likely ended with the loss.

He added that Trenton Davis, the Vikings’ big man in the post, got in early foul trouble and had to go to the bench about four minutes into the first quarter and stayed there the rest of the first half. Not long after he got back on the court in the third quarter, he ended up fouling out and was held to just two points.

Louis Jordan scored nine points, but he had four fouls. As did Traveon Hill, who was held scoreless. Sema’J Hayes made one 3-pointer and scored 11 points, but he was called for three fouls.

“That’s the problem I’m talking about. Our entire starting five almost entirely fouled out. I don’t have much of a bench,” Smith said. “It was a home game, but it felt like a road game. They didn’t have the fouls we did. We just did not get the breaks. Everything went against us. That hurt.”

It also did not help the Vikings that they only went 10-for-20 from the free-throw line themselves. Especially in a game that went back and forth throughout the first three quarters.

“It was part of it. That’s the deal. Missing free throws is always a problem. We didn’t get the breaks,” Smith said.

Vidalia led Madison Parish 9-7 after one quarter of play before the Jaguars outscored the Vikings 14-12 in the second quarter to make it a 21-21 game at halftime. The Vikings outscored the Jaguars 13-11 in the third quarter, but the Jaguars outscored the Vikings 19-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with the seven-point win.

Tayshaun Dykes led Madison Parish with 16 points and Corey Moore added 15 points.

Vidalia (8-15) played host to West Feliciana (La.) High School for Senior Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Madison Parish girls 54, Vidalia 6

VIDALIA — The Madison Parish High School Lady Jaguars defeated the Vidalia High School Lady Vikings 54-6 last Friday night on Vidalia’s Sweetheart Night. No other information on the game was available.

It was the final game of the season for the Lady Vikings, who finished with an overall record of 0-21.