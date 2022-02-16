April 2, 1936 – Feb. 7, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Artis Marie Leake, 86, of Natchez, Mississippi who died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Holy Family Church in Natchez with Rev. Anthoy Okwum officiating. A private burial will be held Monday morning at the Natchez National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Artis Marie Leake was born in Liberty, MS on April 2,1936, to Eddis and Walker Floyd. She was the eldest of five children. Artis completed her high school diploma at Sadie V. Thompson in 1954. She married her first love, Thad Leake, Jr. in 1954. They had one son, Anthony Leake. After several

years of working at Morgantown Clinic and developing a love for serving others, Artis decided to pursue an Associate degree in nursing from University of Southern Mississippi in 1972.

Artis gave over 25 years of dedicated service as a registered nurse at Jefferson Davis Hospital. In 1985, Artis was one of the two women who chartered the Natchez chapter of Eliza Pillars Association of Natchez. Eliza Pillars Association originated in 1945, due to practices of racial exclusion by colored

nurses in the Mississippi Nurses Association. During her nursing tenure, she was awarded Woman of Year by the Natchez Business and Civic League in 1987, for her outstanding work in healthcare. Artis mentored countless Black women in the Natchez area seeking to pursue a career in nursing.

Artis enjoyed cooking, knitting, and spending time with her family. She especially loved sharing moments with her two grandchildren – Ashley and Taylor Leake.

Artis was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Leake.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Anthony Leake of Natchez; two granddaughters, Ashley Leake, of Houston, Texas and Taylor Leake, of Natchez, Mississippi; and a great granddaughter, Kehlani. She also leaves a brother, Richard Green of Natchez; three special nephews, Phillip Mitchell of

Oklahoma City, OK, Paul Leake of Natchez, MS and Mark Mitchell of Jackson, MS. She leaves a host of nieces and other relatives and friends.