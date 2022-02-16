Court case conclusions: February 16, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 4-10:

Tyrell Kelly charged with armed robbery (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyrell Kelly charged with possession of weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, Feb. 7:

Brad Dorsey pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. It was further ordered that the defendant receive a mental evaluation with the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex located in Natchez, MS, and fully comply with the recommendations of the staff, and that the defendant have no contact whatsoever with Mrs. Norma Jackson. Defendant is prohibited from owning, possessing, or residing with a domesticated dog or cat for 10 years from the date of sentencing. Defendant must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Friday, Feb. 4:

Tyler Gaines pleaded guilty to burglary of a dwelling in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of 10 years, the first five years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the remaining five years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision. It was further ordered that the defendant continue participating in the Restoration Program at New Living Word Ministries in Ruston, LA, and successfully complete it. If the defendant fails to successfully complete the program, or is dismissed from, or quits the program, the defendant and New Living Word Ministries shall notify the Court within 48 hours. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee, to be paid within one year.

Dalarrian Hardin pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in Judge Blackwell’s court. The Court withheld acceptance of the defendant’s plea of guilty pending successful completion of the following conditions on supervised probation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of five years:

Commit no offense against the laws of this state or any other state of the United States, or of the United States; Report to the Department of Corrections, as directed by it; Pay his fine, restitution, court costs, and all other costs within one year as required herein by the Court; Pay a monthly supervision fee, pursuant to Miss. Code Ann. Section 47-7-49, until discharged from the supervised probation; and Submit, as provided in Section 47-5-601, to any type of breath, saliva or urine chemical analysis test, the purpose of which is to detect the possible presence of alcohol or a substance prohibited or controlled by any law of the State of Mississippi or the United States.

Must pay all court costs and fees, including a prosecution fee in the amount of $200.00, to be paid within one year at the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Marcus Miguel Bolin, 30, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Angel J’Na Franklin, 19, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Must serve 40 hours of community service. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony Gerald Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting firearm in the city. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Voluntary forfeit weapon. Fine set at $1,248.75.

India Rashawn Dobbins, 36, charged with simple assault: attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

David Lionel Anderson, 32, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

David Lionel Anderson, 32, charged with resisting or obstruction arrest. Case dismissed.

Brandi Marie Bunch, 43, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Paris D. Reese, 27, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 40 days with 39 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $348.75.

Paris D. Reese, 27, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Sentenced to 40 days with 39 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Misty Kragenbrink, 42, pleaded guilty to unsecured appearance bond. Sentenced to 70 days in jail. Eight days credit for time served. Fine set at $458.75.

Misty Kragenbrink, 42, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness. Sentenced to 70 days in jail. Eight days credit for time served. Fine set at $458.75.

Misty Kragenbrink, 42, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with a law enforcement officer. Sentenced to 70 days in jail. Eight days credit for time served. Fine set at $758.75.

Darnell Houseworth, 34, pleaded guilty to trespassing. Sentenced to 13 days with 10 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from 14 North Circle Drive, Natchez. No fine assessed.