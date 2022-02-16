Courthouse Records: February 16, 2022

Adams County

Feb. 4-10

Civil suits:

Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC v. Casino Holding Investments Partners, LLC et al. (Breach of Contract).

DHS — Bryan Butler.

Gregory Sylvester Tillman Jr. v. Essence Rashaun Bell.

Estate of Keith Mason.

Estate of Erica Lashawne Ealey.

Divorces:

Luke Wilson v. Ashley Wilson.

Dan Washington Jr. v. Cynthia Williams Washington.

Marriage license applications:

Dakota Len Johnese, 26, Natchez to Taylor Dianne Coleman, 25, Natchez.

Aaron Blake Forbess, 26, Natchez to Kristen Skylar Wagley, 26, Vidalia, La.

Willie Dean Newman Sr., 31, Natchez to Tiffany Lasha Crawford, 37, Natchez.

John Parker Nix, 25, Natchez to Taylor Brooke Yates, 25, Vidalia, La.

Denton Bruce Biglane, 54, Natchez to Virginia Kathleen Tilghman, 48, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 3-9

Harold R. Stutzman and Lisa K. Stutzman to Beard Properties, LLC and Walton Real Estate, LLC, lot 21 Highland Park Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Beard Properties, LLC and Walton Real Estate, LLC to David B. Pinkston and Shanette D. Pinkston, lots 22, 23 and 24 Woodland Park Addition.

Percy Albert Floyd to Cortez Anderson, lots 3, 4 and 5 of the division of a part of Philip Hess Estate.

Patricia L. Marshall to Richard Stewart, 12.1 Acre Tract Portion of Brick Quarters Plantation.

John Hicks to RKMS, LLC, lot 39 Montebello Subdivision.

John M. Deakle and Gwen G. Deakle to Natchez First Coil, LLC, land from the northwest corner of lot 1 Gloucester Subdivision (Second Addition).

GG DW, LLC, P. Glenn Green, Managing Member to Kim Johnson, Johnson Gas, LLC, the Easterly Portion of lot “F” of the Division of the Andrews Tract.

Glenn Green (also known as Paul Glenn Green) to Theodore Mann Jackson and Joanne S. Jackson, lot 24 – 1.62 +/- Acre portion of Coventry Plantation.

Mortgages:

Feb. 3-9

Tammy Kelly Lawrence a/k/a Tammy K. Wroten to United Mississippi Bank, land begin at an iron pin on the northerly side of Morgantown Road.

David B. Pinkston and Shanette D. Pinkston to Fidelity Bank, lots 22, 23 and 24 Woodland Park Addition.

Cortez Anderson to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lots 3, 4 and 5 of the division of a part of Philip Hess Estate.

Linda L. Holley and Robert H. Holley to Wyndham Capital Mortgage, Inc., lot 3 Greenfield Subdivision.

Naomi Wilson Henry to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot D, Division of Tract VII of the Division of Mt. Airy Plantation Estate.

Walter J. Turner and Bernice Dawson Turner to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 14, 15 and 16 of the Reba Christian Division.

Kim Johnson – Johnson Gas, LLC to GG DW, LLC, P. Glenn Green, Managing Member, the Easterly Portion of lot “F” of the Division of the Andrews Tract.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Feb. 10

Civil cases:

United Credit v. Michael Anderson.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Sharvis Clark.

Merit Health/Natchez v. Dominique Whitley.

Merit Health/Natchez v. Anthony Robinson.

Lorraine Johnson v. Rashontier Reed and Madison Lavade.

Cheri Hanson v. Garrett Beamer and Krystal Morgan.

Benny Wright v. Dontelle White.

Fast Money v. Cedrick Davis.

LVNV Funding v. Allen Thompson.

LVNV Funding v. Williams Staggs.

LVNV Funding v. Inetta Givens.

LVNV Funding v. Anthony Fleming.

LVNV Funding v. Mary Johnson.

LVNV Funding v. Katie Beamer.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Priscilla Buck.

Fast Money v. Thomas McCoy.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 4-10

Civil suits:

Jacqueline Davis v. Anthony Walker.

Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership v. Camo Construction Company, LLC.

Lynette Dorman v. Nroman Carlock.

Succession of Linda Helmes.

Marilyn Carter v. Howard D. Price.

Cathy Walls v. Howard D. Price.

Marilyn Carter v. Hartford Casualty Insurance Company.

Marilyn Carter v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Parish of Concordia v. Larry G. Dickens.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Keisha Scott.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Melvin Scott.

Louisiana Workforce Commission v. Norris Green.

Office of Unemployment Administration v. Norris Green.

State of Louisiana v. Norris Green.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Jerry Chester Franklin, 60, Vidalia to Anna Marie Ballard, 58, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

None.

Mortgages:

Kenneth Wayne Naff and Brenda Lucas Naff to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 4, Block No. B Shamrock Plantation.

Griffing Consulting, LLC and Cocodrie Land Company, LLC to Delta Bank, lot 23 Cocodrie Bend Subdivision.