Lonnie Eanochs

Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Lonnie Eanochs, 68, of Fayette, MS, who died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be at the Crownpoint United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Marvin Eanochs officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

